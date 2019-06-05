GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00017925 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX and BigONE. GXChain has a total market cap of $82.45 million and $127.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,727,324 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, DragonEX, QBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

