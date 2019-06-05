Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.