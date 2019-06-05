GTT Communications (GTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.48

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 197411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTT. ValuEngine lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.91.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Calder sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $201,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,572,918.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $115,398.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,452,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,454 shares of company stock valued at $746,385. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $23,660,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 886,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 674,923 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $9,348,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

