Grupo Televisa SAB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,018% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 60,148,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 235,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,331,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,931,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,163 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TV stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Grupo Televisa SAB’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

