Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,362 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.41 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In other news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $213,186.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-1362-shares-of-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco.html.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.