Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

