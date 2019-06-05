Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grana y Montero SAA operates as a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries operates engineering, construction, oil drilling, data processing services, telecommunications services, distribution of natural gas, and consulting. Grana y Montero SAA is based in Peru. “

Get Grana y Montero SAA alerts:

NYSE:GRAM opened at $3.30 on Friday. Grana y Montero SAA has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,483,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.