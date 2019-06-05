GoldMint Reaches Market Capitalization of $357,184.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $357,184.00 and $635.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.02793797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

