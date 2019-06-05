Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.29%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

