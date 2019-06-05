Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 210,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,026. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
