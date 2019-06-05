Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 243,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $238.46 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.87 and a 12 month high of $245.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/global-financial-private-capital-llc-has-1-34-million-holdings-in-ishares-morningstar-mid-cap-growth-etf-jkh.html.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.