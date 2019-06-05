Glenn E. Tynan Sells 5,000 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,430. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

