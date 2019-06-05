Glassman Wealth Services Invests $45,000 in Polarityte Inc (PTE)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66. Polarityte Inc has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

