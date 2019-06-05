Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 75 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $424,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,181 shares of company stock worth $1,206,961. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.58. 7,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/glassman-wealth-services-acquires-75-shares-of-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.