Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,272 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

