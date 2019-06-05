Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $274.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.60 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $266.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.
ROCK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,745. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
