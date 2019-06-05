Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $274.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.60 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $266.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

ROCK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,745. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

