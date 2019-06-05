Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

In other Genomic Health news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $732,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 73,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $5,494,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,217,954 shares of company stock valued at $86,031,977. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GHDX opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.05. Genomic Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

