GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (GEGYY) and Tellurian (TELL) Head to Head Survey

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share. Tellurian does not pay a dividend.

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $228.90 million 0.00 $271.00 million N/A N/A Tellurian $10.29 million 187.25 -$125.75 million ($0.57) -13.96

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 0 3 7 0 2.70

Tellurian has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 90.95%.

Profitability

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -1,595.25% -43.26% -33.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR beats Tellurian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

