GB Group (GBG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 588.20 ($7.69).

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Monday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 110,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £533,715 ($697,393.18).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

