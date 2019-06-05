Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. Gamco Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The closed-end fund reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 2,360.91% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $74.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder J. Mancheski Revocab Frederick sold 1,136,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $23,870,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gamco Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Gamco Investors worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/gamco-investors-inc-gbl-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.