FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sony Corp (SNE) Reduced by Analyst

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sony in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,040.96 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sony’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $41.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sony has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sony by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,360,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.