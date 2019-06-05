FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $48.06 on Monday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

