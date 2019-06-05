FreightCar America (RAIL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.64). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eppel bought 8,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $50,977.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Gehl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,252 shares in the company, valued at $201,575.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,468 shares of company stock worth $191,437. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

