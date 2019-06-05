Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Upgraded at TheStreet

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRAF opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.25.
About Franklin Financial Services
