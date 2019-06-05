Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Upgraded at TheStreet

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRAF opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

