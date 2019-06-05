Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at $976,073.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,511 shares of company stock worth $2,047,882. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.