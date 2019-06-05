Flowserve Corp (FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Flowserve reported sales of $973.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

