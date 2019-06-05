FLIP Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $648,716.00 and $31,788.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00389982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.41 or 0.02714100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00148736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

