FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLT. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.85.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $253.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $276.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,843,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $146,695,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

