First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.30 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

