FireEye Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.97. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 190.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $4,503,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 149.3% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 98,476 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

