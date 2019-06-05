Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 453,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 344,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

