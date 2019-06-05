Fiera Capital Corp Buys 5,680 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,380,000 after acquiring an additional 983,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 381,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $14,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 619.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 238,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,512,000 after acquiring an additional 223,258 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $4,021,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $534,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,126 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

