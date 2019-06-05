Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on F. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.23 ($18.87).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

