FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Cap Achieves $834,714.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $834,714.00 and approximately $7,622.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.01325017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00064796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001248 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.