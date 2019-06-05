Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $53.06 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,498 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $53,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,652,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $19,668,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,992,000 after purchasing an additional 573,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ROIC opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-53-06-million-position-in-retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic.html.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.