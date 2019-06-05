Facebook, Inc. (FB) CRO David B. Fischer Sells 11,572 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David B. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, David B. Fischer sold 5,438 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,549.02.

FB stock opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $468.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 880.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 39,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.66.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

