Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 381.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 625,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $208,353,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

NYSE:EXC opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/exelon-co-exc-shares-bought-by-alphacrest-capital-management-llc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.