Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 143,978 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 233,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 584,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 563,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

