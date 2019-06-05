Evedo (EVED) Tops One Day Volume of $15,346.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Evedo has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $220,786.00 and approximately $15,346.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.47 or 0.08843817 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039268 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001723 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013770 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,214,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.