Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Coinlim, IDEX and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $687.49 or 0.08845675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00039137 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013710 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,181,924 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinlim, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, Escodex, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.