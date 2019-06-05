Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $219.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $219.95.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $594.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.96 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

