Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,580 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,542,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,444,059,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $863,107.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431,990 shares of company stock worth $68,666,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

