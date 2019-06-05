EnerSys (ENS) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

EnerSys stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $796.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

