Enel Americas (ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,932,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,273,109 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Enel Americas by 900.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,211,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enel Americas by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,810,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enel Americas by 36.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,099,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Americas by 135.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the first quarter worth $23,748,000.

Enel Americas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

