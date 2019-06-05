Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 66000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Get Encanto Potash alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/encanto-potash-epo-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-10.html.

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.