Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Santander lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

NYSE:EDN opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 16.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.