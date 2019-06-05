Empirical Finance LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $353.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.03.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

