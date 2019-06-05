El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $415.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.