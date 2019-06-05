Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $349.35 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $351.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

