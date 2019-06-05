Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 603,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,319. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

